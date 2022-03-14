We are eagerly anticipating the arrival of the first factory-built BMW M3 station wagon. Technically speaking, the forthcoming M3 Touring isn't the first to come directly from BMW, as the above video shows. And just when you think you're in long-roof heaven with a classic E46 M3 Touring, the video goes into a secure area where we glimpse a new M3 wagon. Part of it, anyway.

This fresh teaser comes straight from BMW M on YouTube. It appears to be the first in a series that, in theory, leads to the reveal of the 2023 BMW M3 Touring. We will give the BMW folks credit where credit is due – few vehicles capture the attention of Bimmer fans like the E46 M3. it's arguably one of the most-loved iterations of the iconic sports sedan, holding station right there with the original E30. As such, seeing one stretched out in wagon guise is pretty much a guaranteed click, be it photos or video.

Gallery: New 2023 BMW M3 Touring Spy Shots

17 Photos

Hardcore enthusiasts likely knew there was an E46 M3 Touring concept built back in the day, but for the rest, enjoy this brief trip down memory lane. It's the only one made, sporting some subtle body tweaks to make the standard wagon body parts mesh properly with sporty M3 lines. As the video describes, there was considerable passion within BMW for building an M3 Touring back in the day. However, as appealing as an M3 Touring versus Audi S4 Avant showdown would've been, the investment was deemed a bit too much by the top brass. Bummer.

That's not the case now. As the video takes us into a secured building, we see a new BMW M3 Touring under a tarp. To our surprise, the tarp is then partially lifted, showing the estate's rear clip in its full, uncamouflaged glory. The lower fascia with is properly aggressive with its prominent diffuser in black, contrasting with the silver exterior. There's certainly no missing the quad exhaust outlets, but particular attention is given to the subtle roof spoiler. The video says it's a 3D-printed item that gives the car "the final kick."

Helping on that kick will be the 503-horsepower (375-kilowatt) version of the M3's twin-turbocharged I6 engine. We expect that will be the standard-issue powertrain, featuring the company's xDrive all-wheel-drive setup with the eight-speed automatic gearbox. It's enough to shoot the sedan to 60 mph in under four seconds, and though the wagon might be a tad slower, this is still going to be a practical estate with decidedly non-practical performance.

With an official M3 Touring teaser campaign now underway, rumors of a debut in the summer of 2022 seem all but confirmed. If anything, a full debut could be sooner.