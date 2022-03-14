The daily average price for a gallon of gasoline in the United States is $4.325 as of March 14, according to AAA. The average price for a gallon of diesel, meanwhile, is $5.131 with both figures representing all-time highs for the country. This is inevitably going to affect all aspects of our life and, naturally, traveling is where the biggest initial spike is expected. Not only for those driving on their own but also for those using different transportation services.

In a blog post released on Friday, March 11, Uber announced it is rolling out a temporary fuel surcharge. It is part of the company’s attempt to support drivers with 100 percent of the new surcharge going directly to Uber drivers. Uber customers will pay $0.45 or $0.55 for a standard Uber trip, while those ordering food through Uber will pay $0.35 or $0.45. The fuel surcharge will depend on the customer’s location and will vary by city.

“It’s important to highlight that this surcharge is temporary and designed to try and keep earnings consistent during this difficult moment. Over the coming weeks, we plan to listen to your feedback,” Uber said in the announcement from last week. The new fuel surcharge will be effective from March 16.

While you may find our expert tips for getting better gas mileage very helpful, Uber suggests that switching to an electric vehicle could bring even bigger benefits for Uber drivers. To encourage its drivers to move to a battery-powered vehicle, Uber has the Green Future Program, which gives EV drivers an extra $1 per trip as an incentive. It’s important to note, however, that the invention is capped at $4,000 per year. Also, Uber drivers can get up to $6,000 off the price of a new Nissan Leaf and that’s an exclusive offer for Uber.

“Long term, we believe that the key to reducing the impact of gas prices on your earnings is to make the switch to an electric vehicle,” Uber adds.