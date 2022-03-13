Audi announces the integration of Holoride virtual reality in its cars this year. The technology aims to make journeys from point A to point B less boring through the use of VR or XR (extended reality) systems.

Announced last year at the CES 2019, the Holoride tech uses a VR headset that back seat passengers can use while on the road. This headset will be connected wirelessly to the vehicle via Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE).

Through Holoride, the passengers can experience films, video games, and interactive content, turning the car ride into a multimodal gaming event.

Gallery: Audi Holoride at the South by Southwest

The Holoride tech takes the motion of the vehicle into account for a more immersive experience. If the Audi vehicle turns right, the vehicle in the VR game will also turn right. If the car accelerates, the fictional automobile (or spaceship, in some instances) will also do the same.

Audi will be introducing the Holoride tech through the third-generation modular infotainment toolkit (MIB 3), which will roll off with select models in June 2022. These production Audi vehicles include the A4, A5, A6, A7, A8, Audi Q5, Q7, Q8, e-Tron, and e-Tron GT Quattro. The mentioned vehicles in the entire European market will get the software, as well as in Canada, the United States, Japan, and China.

Apart from the production vehicle release, Audi will be showcasing the Holoride tech at the South by Southwest (SXSW) music, film, and tech festival in Austin, Texas. Attendees can take rides in Holoride-enabled, fully electric Audi vehicles during the festival.

The Holoride tech is closely connected to the SXSW as it won the prestigious SXSW Pitch 2021 in the category "Entertainment, Gaming & Content," as well as the "Best in Show" award.

Audi also mentioned that the Holoride tech is ready for autonomous driving systems in the future when drivers no longer have to concentrate on driving.