Alpina is teasing a new model on its Facebook page. While not explicitly mentioned, we know that this is the B4 Gran Coupe, strongly confirmed by that familiar taillight graphic.

The teaser didn't mention any launch date, but it does have a caption that says "Empowered Elegance" and that the car is still born and made in Buchloe. It also comes with a link to where you can subscribe to get the latest Alpina updates.

As for the car itself, the image reveals some stripes connected to the taillight while a lip spoiler has been added to the trunk.

Last year, a BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe has been spied testing but we all know that it's not an ordinary four-door 4er. Alpina has started developing its version of the practical coupe that time, and we saw it again going flat out at the Nurburgring.

Back then, reports have surfaced saying that Alpina will start building the supposed B4 Gran Coupe in March 2022 with a launch expected to happen by the end of 2021. But as circumstances dictate, it looks like that global reveal has been pushed further, with this teaser telling us that it's happening sooner than later.

The new Alpina B4 Gran Coupe is expected to get the B3’s powertrain – a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six producing 462 horsepower (344 kilowatts) and 516 pound-feet (700 Newton-meters) of torque. The eight-speed gearbox will more likely be tuned for quicker shifts. In case you're wondering, the Alpina B4 Gran Coupe will stand as the M4 Gran Coupe that BMW won't make.

Meanwhile, BMW has officially absorbed Alpina into its business. In the announcement, BMW notes that the merger lets the brand remain on the market, amid the increasing regulation of emissions and driver safety systems.