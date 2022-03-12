Hide press release Show press release

Dodge Power Brokers Dealers, DCPerformance.com Now Open for Business as Enthusiasts’ Source for Direct Connection Performance Parts



Dodge Power Brokers dealer network, the exclusive source for new Direct Connection performance parts, officially opens with staff trained to deliver a performance-focused customer experience



First wave of Dodge Power Brokers program will include nearly 100 participating dealerships, which can be viewed at Dodgegarage.com/power-brokers-dealers



Enthusiasts can find nearest Dodge Power Brokers dealership at Dodge.com/power-broker-direct-connection.html



Certified Dodge Power Brokers dealerships will meet standards of comprehensive knowledge and expertise in high-performance parts and their installation



Dodge delivers to performance enthusiasts “concierge”-level service with trained Dodge Power Brokers staff and (800) 998-1110 Direct Connection tech hotline ready to provide support



New DCPerformance.com online headquarters serves as one-stop source to search, shop, price and purchase Direct Connection parts



More than 200 Direct Connection performance parts from Dodge include:14 performance kits for the production Dodge Challenger



13 race-ready kits and four graphics packages for the Dodge Challenger Mopar Drag Pak

Tuner and Stage kits that can boost the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye and Challenger SRT Hellcat up to 885 horsepower and 750-plus horsepower, respectively (announcement regarding ordering and availability for Tuner and Stage kits will be based on CARB certification approval timing)



Direct Connection Modern Performance parts are designed, developed and validated by Stellantis engineering, adding peace of mind that comes with factory-backed performance warranty coverage



Direct Connection Modern Performance parts installed/replaced by a Dodge Power Brokers dealership on a Dodge vehicle maintain the three-year/36,000-mile new vehicle basic limited warranty and the five-year/60,000-mile powertrain limited warranty

Dodge Power Brokers and Direct Connection announcement reveals the next “garage door” of Dodge Never Lift campaign, a two-year road map to the brand’s performance future

Visit Dodgegarage.com/never-lift to view the 24 Months of Muscle calendar

March 9, 2022 , Auburn Hills, Mich. - The Dodge Power Brokers dealer network is officially open for business as the exclusive source for the Dodge brand’s new Direct Connection factory-backed performance parts lineup. The Dodge Power Brokers program initial launch encompasses nearly 100 dealerships located in 34 states across the U.S., with the network set to expand in the coming months.

Certified Dodge Power Brokers dealership staff meet high standards for comprehensive knowledge and expertise in Dodge vehicle features, performance parts and their installation. A full list of the initial Dodge Power Brokers dealership network is available at Dodgegarage.com/power-brokers-dealers. Enthusiasts can view the list and also find their nearest Dodge Power Brokers dealership at Dodge.com/power-broker-direct-connection.html.

A new online home at DCPerformance.com will allow enthusiasts to order Direct Connection performance products through the Dodge Power Brokers dealer network. Direct Connection features a lineup of more than 200 parts, including 14 performance kits for the production Dodge Challenger, 13 race-ready kits and four graphics packages for the Dodge Challenger Mopar Drag Pak, and Tuner and Stage kits to boost horsepower for the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye and Challenger SRT Hellcat (announcement regarding ordering and availability for the Tuner and Stage kits will be based on CARB certification approval timing).



“Today marks a milestone for our brand — the Dodge Power Brokers dealer network and DCPerformance.com are up and running and ready to accept orders for Direct Connection factory-backed performance parts from Dodge,” said Tim Kuniskis, Dodge brand CEO – Stellantis. “Dodge Power Brokers are not only the exclusive source for Direct Connection parts, but these dealerships feature staff trained to walk enthusiasts through potential Direct Connection performance upgrades and then handle installation of Direct Connection parts, while maintaining the vehicle warranty. The network is rolling out with an initial group of nearly 100 dealers — that number is only going to grow.”

The opening of the Dodge Power Brokers network and Direct Connection ordering unlocks the next “garage door” of the Dodge Never Lift campaign, which provides a 24-month road map to the brand’s performance future. The Dodge 24 Months of Muscle calendar can be viewed at Dodgegarage.com/never-lift .



Dodge Power Brokers Dealer Network

Dodge Power Brokers dealers are equipped with staff trained to deliver a performance-focused customer experience. Power Brokers dealership features include:Network is the exclusive source for new Direct Connection performance parts

Dealership staff meet set standards of comprehensive knowledge and expertise in high-performance areas

Each Dodge Power Brokers dealer will feature a dedicated webpage with contact information and biographies on dealership staff trained in high performance customer service

Staff trained to walk customers through Dodge vehicle performance features and available Direct Connection upgrades

Customers can purchase a vehicle with Direct Connection upgrades directly from a Dodge Power Brokers dealership

Direct Connection Modern Performance parts installed by a Dodge Power Brokers dealer have the added benefit of maintaining the balance of the three-year/36,000-mile vehicle warranty (Complete warranty details available at DCPerformance.com)

DCPerformance.com: The Online Source for Direct Connection Parts

The online headquarters for Direct Connection, DCPerformance.com provides a one-stop online source to search and shop for Direct Connection performance parts, with parts ordered online and delivered to your doorstep by the nearest Dodge Power Brokers dealer. Site features include:Browse Direct Connection parts by vehicle or parts categories

View pricing and product details including: vehicle fitment, 50-state legal emissions, installation instructions, install time, dealer hourly labor rates and warranty information for Modern Performance parts

Purchase directly from a Dodge Power Brokers dealer in your area through the eStore shopping experience

Access Direct Connection resources, including a downloadable Direct Connection parts catalog and contact the Direct Connection Tech hotline at (800) 998-1110 for technical questions

Shop Direct Connection merchandise, printed Launch Edition Direct Connection catalogs and licensed products

Register your vehicle in “My Garage” for personalized shopping experience

Orders Open for Direct Connection Performance Parts

The Direct Connection performance parts portfolio includes four categories of products: Modern Performance, Crate Engines, Drag Pak, and Vintage Muscle parts.



Modern Performance includes Tuner and Stage kits that can boost the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye and Challenger SRT Hellcat up to 885 horsepower and 750-plus horsepower, respectively. Additional new stage kits for Dodge vehicles – including the Challenger SRT Demon – will roll-out later this year. Modern Performance applications also include 14 performance kits for the modern-era production Dodge Challenger, including a Challenger Hellcat Widebody Fender Flare/Fascia Kit and Challenger Hellcat Hood.



In the Drag Pak category, Direct Connection offers kits for the Dodge Challenger Mopar Drag Pak, first introduced in 2008 as a factory-built, turn-key drag car for racers who compete in National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) and National Muscle Car Association (NMCA) events. Direction Connection offers 13 race-ready kits and four graphics packages for the Drag Pak, including a body kit and 354 Supercharged HEMI® Engine.



The Direct Connection Crate Engines category features a horsepower-packed lineup of five popular crate engines. The lineup ranges from the 383 horsepower, 345 cu.-in. Crate HEMI Engine to the 1,000 horsepower Hellephant 426 cu.-in. Supercharged Crate HEMI Engine. Direct Connection Vintage Muscle products are available for a variety of applications, including drivetrain, engine, suspension and exterior parts.

For full information on the Direct Connection portfolio, visit DCPerformance.com.

About Direct Connection

Dodge Muscle was born in the 1960s, when Dodge innovated performance upgrades that led to domination at the track and drag strip. As the muscle car enthusiast community exploded, so did the desire for factory-backed go-fast parts. In 1974, Direct Connection launched as the exclusive source for performance parts and technical information, straight from the manufacturer. As an industry first, Direct Connection changed the game with a massive portfolio of performance parts sold through the dealer network with technical information and how-to performance upgrade guides.



Fast forward to today, and with the release of the most powerful and fastest production cars in the world, Dodge has become synonymous with high performance. With a new generation of muscle car enthusiasts looking for “ready to run” parts, Direct Connection returns as the new source for high performance parts and technical expertise straight from the factory.



