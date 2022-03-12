When it comes to dealership service experiences many brands are hit or miss. If you’re seeking a dealership network that delivers the best possible service experience, it may be time to check out Mini or Lexus. Both of these brands topped J.D. Power’s rankings when it comes to satisfaction with dealer service. In an economic climate where parts supply, labor shortages, and increased costs challenge car dealerships like never before, it’s great to see these unique brands rise to the top to serve their customers.

J.D. Power breaks down its ranking system for dealerships into both the premium brand category and the mass consumer brand category. Lexus topped the premium category with a score of 897 beating out competitors like Cadillac in second place with a score of 880 and Porsche scored 879.

On the mass consumer side of things, Mini topped the charts with a score of 873 besting second-place Buick in a very close second with a score of 872. Third place goes to the near-premium brand of Mazda scored an 856. The biggest surprise is Mitsubishi that arrived in fourth place with a score of 854 which is quite a surprise.

How can we trust these rankings from J.D. Power? Well according to J.D. Power, “The 2022 U.S. Customer Service Index (CSI) Study is based on responses from 67,185 verified registered owners and lessees of 2019 to 2021 model-year vehicles. J.D. Power goes to great lengths to ensure that survey respondents are true owners of the brand they are representing. The study was fielded from July through December 2021.”

With data from real owners, J.D. Power can easily get a good idea of how dealerships are performing when it comes to customer satisfaction with service. It's important to note that our winners were still very close to the field showing that many brands excel at providing customers with a quality service appointment.