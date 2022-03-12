BMW will be hitting the pause button for the production of the Z4 and 5 Series in the Magna Steyr plant in Austria.

According to a report by Österreichischer Rundfunk (ORF), Austria's national public service broadcaster, the production will halt on Monday, March 14, 2022, and will be in effect for two weeks. Parts shortage, particularly wiring harnesses sourced from Ukraine, is the main cause of the production pause as a result of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. Whether the production will resume after two weeks is still unclear as that will depend on whether the supply-chain woes will be resolved by then.

Gallery: 2019 BMW Z4 sDrive30i: Review

30 Photos

A Magna spokesman said in a statement that affected employees will be forced to use their vacation days. Others will work at home with shorter workdays while some will be forced to use their overtime hours.

It's also unclear if the production of the Toyota Supra is affected by this parts shortage.

The Russia-Ukraine conflict continues to take its toll on various businesses, the auto industry included. Several carmakers have already announced their temporary withdrawal of business in the affected areas, while many have already expressed their support on the relief missions for Ukraine.

Last month, a report surfaced saying that the BMW Z4 is getting the ax in 2025. The news claimed that the automaker isn't happy with the numbers that the roadster brings to the company. The production halt will surely have a further effect on the Z4 sales, which isn't exactly abundant. Of note, BMW only sold over 2,400 units of the Z4 by the end of 2021.

Whether this will affect the future of the Supra is still a mystery at this point.

BMW declined to comment on the said report, saying that it "cannot speculate on future product offerings."