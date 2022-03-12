Hagerty has announced that Radwood is joining its growing portfolio of events. Radwood, which is an event brand that celebrates the '80s and '90s automotive lifestyle, has been a great meetup for car fans of the said eras since 2017. Cars, trucks, and bikes made from 1980 to 1999 participate in these standalone events – an automotive celebration that "captures the essence of a bodacious era."

Starting March 2022, Radwood will continue under the stewardship of Hagerty in support of the media company's purpose to save driving and car culture.

Under Hagerty, Radwood will have displays at The Amelia, Detroit Concours d’Elegance and Greenwich Concours d’Elegance. These are said to create onramps for new enthusiasts as part of Hagerty's new Cars & Community program. Two of the Radwood founders, Art Cervantes and Warren Madsen, will also join the Hagerty team.

"Gen X-ers and millennials are drawn to the cars and culture of their childhood, and they represent the majority of our new members," said McKeel Hagerty, CEO of Hagerty. "From Members Only jackets to t-topped Z Cars and Firebirds, the nostalgia of the ‘80s resonates with me personally. Rolling onto the RADwood show field is about as close as you can get to traveling back in time."

Radwood was born in 2017 in the San Francisco Bay area. We attended one that year with a vintage Mazda Eunos Cosmo, while the following year saw among the coolest attendees of the nostalgia-filled Radwood event.

Through its tight community of friends and the power of social media, Radwood has grown since. In 2019, Radwood hosted 10 shows a year in various locations in the US.

Radwood will hold its next event on April 23, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. CT at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.