Here's a shocking coincidence. While reporting a story from the scene of a fatal hit-and-run, a KTLA journalist and his camera operator caught another hit-and-run incident. In this second crash, there were no serious injuries.

While saying that this is one of the most dangerous streets in Los Angeles, you can hear a car horn blaring. Then, a sedan enters from the left of the frame and hits a vehicle in the intersection. The perpetrator immediately turns around, drives over the curb, and speeds away. The vehicle loses its front bumper during the getaway.

"Our security guard Walter Mann yelled ‘get back’ and we moved as the car came racing towards us. It veered away at the last second and T-boned the car," reporter Gene Kang said in a story about the incident from KTLA.

California requires a license plate on the front of a vehicle. Since the perpetrator's car lost its bumper, the police were able to recover the plate. The cops told the news team that the driver possibly fled because the person was running away from a previous crime.

According to Kang's story, the area around the intersection of Hoover and 84th Street has seen double the traffic collisions since the pandemic. He was on the scene to report about a case from February 26 where a crossing guard instructed a family going to church to cross. However, a car came through. The father pushed his wife and two-year-old son out of the way, but the vehicle hit him. The man later died at the hospital.

There's now a $50,000 reward if someone comes forward and identifies the driver in the fatal crash.

As an additional example of how dangerous this area appears to be for traffic collisions, while Kang is reporting, police are on the scene dealing with another crash between two vehicles. There doesn't appear to be serious damage to either car or any major injuries.