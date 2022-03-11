You've probably figured out by now that whenever a car debuts, the automakers always show it in the top specification. Case in point, the 2023 ID. Buzz for Europe was unveiled this week with a fancy two-tone paint job combining Candy White and Lime Yellow while riding on 21-inch wheels. If you're interested in seeing the electric Microbus in a lesser configuration, our spy photographers have a fresh batch of images with a more mundane spec.

Undergoing final testing in northern Europe, the ID. Buzz has lost all the camouflage to reveal a monochromatic paint and smaller 19-inch alloys. It's not that unusual to see mismatched wheels on a prototype, which in this case depicts the passenger model since it has all the glass windows. The Cargo model has all the side glass aft the front doors replaced with opaque panels to hide the precious items inside the spacious load area.

Gallery: 2023 Volkswagen ID. Buzz no camo spy photos

10 Photos

Finished in Candy White, the test vehicle has some of the biggest VW badges we have ever seen while the LED bar at the front isn't lighted up. Being the Euro-spec ID. Buzz, it has the standard wheelbase measuring 2,988 millimeters (117.6 inches) whereas the one coming to the United States will be longer between the axles. It appears to have the standard two-seat front layout, but there will be a three-seat option. In the medium term, the company plans to expand the lineup with seating for six and seven people.

We’ll admit it doesn’t look as exciting as the namesake concept from five years ago, but production versions rarely do. It remains to be seen how many people will buy the van over the ID.4 and ID.5 electric SUVs with which the ID. Buzz shares the MEB platform. It should be mentioned the US will only be getting the LWB passenger model as the SWB and the utilitarian Cargo have been ruled out.

While the ID. Buzz concept technically came out in January 2017, some will remember VW has been teasing the rebirth of the T1 for over 20 years. Indeed, the Microbus concept was introduced at IAA 2001 before the Bulli seen at the 2011 Geneva Motor Show. Then the BUDD-e came along in January 2016 at CES in Las Vegas, before the ID. Buzz landed a year later and the ID. Buzz Cargo in late 2018.

Fast forward to 2022, the EV family hauler is finally here in production guise. It will be manufactured by VW Commercial Vehicles in Hanover, Germany from the first half of the year before going on sale in Europe this fall. Preorders start in May in select countries. The stretched ID. Buzz for North America will be unveiled next year, with sales starting from 2024.