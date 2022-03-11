Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more than that. If you want to stay on the cutting-edge of what's on the way check out this list of all of the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.

Here's a fresh look at the next-gen BMW M5. The new model adopts a plug-in hybrid powertrain.

Gallery: 2024 BMW M5 new spy photos

22 Photos

Here's a real mystery machine. We are fairly certain that this is a Chevrolet crossover test mule. Unfortunately, we don't know what the company is developing. It appears to have a coupe-like shape, though.

Gallery: Chevrolet Crossover Coupe Spy Photos

11 Photos

Yep, that's a big hood bulge. The speculation is that Ford is developing the engine for the next-gen Mustang Cobra Jet dedicated drag racer. Although, we don't know anything for sure yet.

Gallery: Mustang Shelby GT350 Test Mule Spy Photos

16 Photos

This batch of spy shots includes what we think are the GT 53 and GT 63 variants. The model shares the underpinnings with the new SL, but Mercedes is positioning this to be a sportier vehicle than the droptop.

Gallery: Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe Spy Photos

29 Photos

The Mercedes-AMG lineup will be increasingly electric in the future. This E53e has a charge port to tell us that this one is a plug-in hybrid. The engine in this one could have as much as 600 hp (447 kW).

Gallery: Mercedes-AMG E53e Spy Shots

19 Photos

Mercedes dresses this next-gen GLC is stylish camouflage that uses the brand's star emblem to conceal the upcoming crossover.

Gallery: 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC Star Camo Spy Photos

43 Photos

Here's the next generation of the Mini Countryman. It shares BMW Group's FAAR platform with the BMW 2 Series Active Tourer and the next X1. The design appears similar to the current model.

Gallery: Next-Generation Mini Countryman Spy Photos

9 Photos

This high-riding wagon is a previous-generation Peugeot 308 that the brand is using to develop a new product. We don't know what the automaker is developing, but it appears to be a future crossover.

Gallery: Peugeot 308 SUV Test Mule Spy Photos

14 Photos

The VW ID. Buzz debuted earlier this week. The company is still doing a little development on the van. It doesn't need to camouflage the vehicle anymore, though.

Gallery: 2023 Volkswagen ID. Buzz no camo spy photos