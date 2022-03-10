The 2022 Easter Jeep Safari is fast approaching. Slated to run April 9 -17 on the infamous trails at Moab, Jeep has promised several concept debuts for the special occasion. We've already seen a couple of vague teasers; now we have a third teaser that's not quite as mysterious.

By that, we mean there's at least a strong suggestion as to what it will be. Jeep shared a low-resolution image depicting the telltale hood of either a Wrangler or Gladiator in Rubicon trim. The Rubicon lettering is easy to spot, but look closely and you'll see the number 20 at the end. That leads us to believe this is a Wrangler Rubicon, as the first Rubicon arrived in 2003. That would be 20 years ago for a 2023 model, perfect for a 20th Anniversary Wrangler Rubicon.

But wait, there's more.

Take a closer look at the center of the hood. There's a telltale bulge, and though the script on the side is a bit blurry, it sure looks like 392 to us. Lastly, we see an American flag on the fender, not unlike the Wrangler Freedom Edition. Add it all up, and you come to a fairly straightforward conclusion. One of the concepts will be a 20th-anniversary Wrangler Rubicon 392 Hemi, possibly with some kind of Freedom or Built To Serve package.

The exact name will obviously be revealed at a later date, but we at least get the gist of this particular concept. It's worth highlighting that this is a concept vehicle, as are all the debuts for the event. But that doesn't mean it can't preview a production anniversary model, either with or without the high-horsepower Hemi V8. This Wrangler teaser joins the first teaser featuring a Gladiator decked out with bits from Jeep Performance Parts, and a Grand Cherokee that we suspect is a 4xe plug-in hybrid.

We've seen as many as seven Jeep concepts at past Easter Jeep Safari events. With the event still a month away, expect more concepts – and more teasers – to follow.