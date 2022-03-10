Every week we publish a lot of renderings. While some of them preview actual new models coming in the next few months, others are mostly done for fun. Those imagine super-futuristic creations that are likely not going to hit the production lines anytime soon, if ever at all.

Here at Motor1.com, we all love virtual drawings and that’s why we figured we’d share one extra rendering article every week. It combines the best design exercises our own artists create, as well as images provided by independent automotive designers, students, and just regular gearheads.

We’ll update this article with the new renderings from the last week every Thursday. Thus, you’ll have all cool digital interpretations handy when you want to take a brief look into the future.

Ferrari’s first-ever high-riding machine is in the final stages of development. We’ve seen many prototypes testing and our exclusive rendering previews accurately what the final product could look like.

The VW Passat is dead in the US but Europe will soon get a brand new generation. It will no longer be available as a sedan as the Wolfsburg-based firm is planning only a long-roof version. This is what it could look like.

The next-generation A4 will become the last from the series with combustion power. It will likely adopt a very familiar design with very few modifications compared to the outgoing model. All future A4 generations going forward will be purely electric.

The CR-V is Honda’s best-selling model and a brand new generation is currently under development. The sixth-gen CR-V is already testing with its production body and this rendering unhides the exterior.