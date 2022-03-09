For many, especially those without car enthusiasts in the family, movies and television served as a window into a more incredible automotive world. Over one hundred years of on-screen entertainment has created countless vehicular icons, and you can get up close to some of them this month at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles. The museum is hosting Hollywood's most iconic cars from TV and film.

The museum, which houses over 300 cars from automotive histories iconic past and niche crevices, will host a cacophony of vehicular Hollywood creations ranging from cars and motorcycles to custom machines. The new exhibit continues Petersen's "Hollywood Dream Machines: Vehicles of Science Fiction and Fantasy," though the continuation includes a broader range of vehicles.

Gallery: Iconic Hollywood Cars At The Petersen Automotive Museum

"Some vehicles used in television and movies have become just as popular as the stars themselves," said Terry L. Karges, the museum’s executive director.

On display will be the 1959 Cadillac Miller-Meteor, better known as Ecto-1 in Ghostbusters will be there alongside vehicles from Black Panther, Men in Black, and others. The Ecto-1 will be on display in its original 1984 condition. The 1981 DeLorean "Time "Machine" from the Back to the Future movies will also be on display, which is quite the pairing of 80s movie icons. The DeLorean the Petersen will display is the only example to appear in all three films in the franchise.

Joining those two will be the Batmobile from the Batman and Batman Returns, while the Motor-Terminator motorcycle from Terminator Salvation will also be there. A big hitter hailing from the small screen is the 1976 Ford Torino from Starsky and Hutch will join the pack .

“We are excited to display what are genuinely some of the most iconic vehicles from Hollywood's long and storied history of film and television series production,” Karges added. “The unique collection is sure to appeal to fans of movies and television along with any automotive enthusiasts."

The new exhibit opens on March 12, 2022.