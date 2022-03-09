Peugeot already has a few SUVs, but there's always room for more, right? That could be what's brewing in the minds of Peugeot executives, and new spy photos could offer some proof. Our photographers recently spotted two curious vehicles with different body styles, but both might have the same destiny.

We draw your attention first to the blue station wagon. That's a previous-generation Peugeot 308 with nothing to hide, at least on the outside. It does sit up rather high, which is quite interesting because Peugeot never offered a beefy version of the 308. Looking close, we can see some of the body panels don't fit too well, especially with regards to door gaps and wheel trim. There's also something hanging low from the undercarriage, and did we mention how high this thing sits? Yes, we did, and it all adds up to one conclusion: This is a test mule.

Now is the perfect time for Peugeot to expand the 308 lineup. The current generation just launched for the 2021 model year, available as both a wagon and five-door hatchback. An all-electric version is reportedly coming next year, so everything is still fresh and new. It's a popular vehicle, too, having just won the Women's World Car of the Year award.

But what about the 3008? A 308 SUV could encroach on the 3008's territory, but it should adopt more of a coupe/crossover vibe. To support that, our photographers also found a camouflaged prototype nestled between other cars. Sadly, a clear vantage point wasn't available for detailed shots, but from what we see, proportions and body lines do resemble the 308 hatchback. Styling at the rear pillar is slightly different, and the roof slopes sharply down compared to the upright design on the 3008. And there's no missing the extra ground clearance beneath it.

Here's where things get a bit muddled, at least with regards to the name. The current-generation 3008 dates back to 2016, though it received a facelift in 2020. It's possible the test mule and prototype seen here could be a new 3008. Another rumor says this will be called the 408. Our sources have heard all the above but there's nothing to support any specific name at this time.

Nevertheless, something new with off-highway aspirations is in development at Peugeot. We likely won't have full disclosure, however, until sometime next year.