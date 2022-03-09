The Ford GT Holman Moody Heritage Edition will be the next retro-themed special model to celebrate the supercar's past. The company is only teasing it for now in three pictures that show portions of the gold-colored body and red accents. The full debut is later this spring.

The color scheme takes inspiration from the livery on the GT40 race cars from the Holman-Moody team. In addition to campaigning them in motorsport, the company was also a key part of developing the 427-cubic-inch-engine-powered version of the GT40, along with Shelby American.

Gallery: Ford GT Holman Moody Heritage Edition Teasers

6 Photos

Holman-Moody campaigned three of the GT40s in the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans. One of them managed to finish third, which gave the Ford model a 1-2-3 overall finish in the race.

Using the other Ford GT Heritage Editions as a guide, the color and finish of the wheels are the only things likely to change. The Blue Oval already built several of these special edition models that pay tribute to notable vehicles in GT40 history.

The first was the black and white '66 Heritage Edition. Naturally, Ford followed this vehicle with the red and white '67 Heritage Edition. Next, there was the baby blue and orange Gulf model. The company dedicated one of them to racer Ken Miles. Another black-and-white car was in tribute to a GT40 prototype. The previous example before the Holman Moody took inspiration from the Alan Mann Racing machine.

A recent rumor suggests that Ford is preparing to complete production of the GT at the end of 2022. The super car's total production will reportedly be 1,350 units.

A flurry of rumors in 2021 suggested that Ford was developing a hotter version of the GT as a farewell to the latest generation of the supercar. There were even spy shots that seemed to show the model's development with a scoop directing air to the engine bay and a revised exhaust layout. There was even some bits of speculation hinting that the send-off version of the GT might use a V8 powerplant, rather than the existing twin-turbo V6.

So far, Ford isn't confirming anything about these rumors.