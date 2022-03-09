General Motors CEO Mary Barra surprised the world during CES 2022 by announcing electric versions of the Chevrolet Equinox and Blazer. The announcement came only with a few teaser images showing the Equinox EV, but now it's the Blazer's turn for some attention. A short teaser video from Chevrolet offers up-close glimpses of the Blazer EV while also dropping another bombshell: It's a high-performance Blazer SS.

Unfortunately, the teaser video doesn't offer much else in the way of visuals or details. The 20-second clip shared on Chevrolet's social media channels opens with a power plug being removed, hidden by a powered door in the fender. We then get a close-up of a wheel, prominently showing a red SS badge in one of the spokes. There's just a single text overlay for the video, labeling it the all-electric Chevrolet Blazer SS. However, a very short press release tells us it will debut in 2022 and go on sale in the spring of 2023.

As for power and performance, we've heard absolutely nothing in the rumor mill. We do know that it uses GM's Ultium platform, essentially a modular setup that will underpin all kinds of vehicles in the GM family, including the Cadillac Lyriq and the aforementioned Equinox EV. SS trim should offer all-wheel drive, and if Chevy wants to compete with the Ford Mustang Mach-E GT, expect dual motors with power output somewhere in the 480-horsepower (358-kilowatt) range.

We think there are other Blazer EV trim levels coming. The initial announcement in January simply said Blazer EV, and fine print in this teaser video includes Blazer EV without an SS addition. It would be a rather odd decision to not offer lower-spec versions of an electric Blazer, but just to be sure, we've contacted Chevrolet for clarification on the subject.

This is the first teaser for the new Blazer EV, SS trim or otherwise. We haven't heard any rumors about a potential debut date, but once the teaser train starts rolling, full disclosure typically isn't far behind. Expect more teasers in the weeks to come, possibly leading to a reveal coinciding with the 2022 New York Auto Show slated for mid-April.