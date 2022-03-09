To coincide with the launch of Gran Turismo 7, Jaguar presents the Vision Gran Turismo Roadster. This is the third entry in the brand's series of virtual concepts.

The Vision Gran Turismo Roadster has a smooth shape that primarily evokes the look of the Jaguar D-Type race car from the 1950s. In front, there are light rings that add to the retro aesthetic. Angular light strips in the corners make the vehicle look a bit more futuristic.

There's only seating for a singular occupant with a wraparound windshield. The skinny fin behind the cockpit is another aesthetic nod to the D-Type. The vertical element has an etched Union Jack on it and also featured LED illumination.

The specs for the Vision Gran Turismo Roadster in the game give it three electric motors that provide all-wheel drive. In total, the setup makes 1,006 horsepower (750 kilowatts) and 885 pound-feet (1,200 Newton-meters). It can get to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in less than 2 seconds. The top speed is over 200 mph (322 kph).

The Jaguar Vision Gran Turismo SV endurance racer is also finally possible to drive in the game after originally debuting in December 2020. It is the brand's imagined endurance racer with a huge front splitter and massive wing.

The vehicle's four-motor powertrain makes a total of 1,877 hp (1,400 kW). This setup lets the SV reach 60 mph (96 kph) in 1.65 seconds, and it can hit a top speed of 255 mph (410 kph).

The first one of these vehicles from the British automaker was the Jaguar Vision Gran Turismo Coupe. It debuted in October 2019, and the car was originally for the game Gran Turismo Sport. Players can drive the machine in Gran Turismo 7, too.

In the game, the coupe uses three electric motors making a total of 1,006 hp (750 kW) and 885 lb-ft (1,200 Nm). This gets the car to 60 mph (96 kph) in less than 2 seconds and a top speed beyond 200 mph (322 kph). Rather than sounding like an EV, Jag gives the powertrain the note from the 3.8-liter inline-six in the D-Type Long Nose that won the 1957 24 Hours of Le Mans.