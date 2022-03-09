January 8, 2017 – that is when Volkswagen introduced the ID. Buzz as a concept at NAIAS in Detroit. The next five years were filled with more teasers than we can count, but now the wait is finally over. The electric Microbus is debuting today in both passenger and cargo versions, with a California camper arriving around 2025.

The boxy people mover represents an interesting (and courageous) proposal what with SUVs still growing in popularity. It remains to be seen whether nostalgia will help the ID. Buzz live up to the hype. VW will be bringing the electric van to the United States, but not until 2023, and only the long-wheelbase passenger version. Meanwhile, the standard model and the utilitarian derivative are set to hit Europe this fall once production gets going in Hannover, Germany.

Gallery: Volkswagen ID. Buzz: First Drive Review

54 Photos

Having been previewed rather obsessively, there's not much VW can do to surprise us. That said, we are still quite excited for the colorful camouflage to come off and finally see the ID. Buzz in its production metal. In the umpteenth teaser released a few days ago, we got to see a good chunk of the joyful two-tone interior with easter eggs harkening back to the original T1.

Yet another MEB-based electric vehicle, the ID. Buzz will be offered initially only with rear-wheel drive by featuring an electric motor rated at 201 hp (150 kW) and 229 lb-ft (310 Nm). It will source the necessary juice from an 82-kWh battery with a net capacity of 77 kWh. VW has already told us a bigger pack is set to arrive later on when we're also expecting an AWD version with about 300 hp.

As far as size is concerned, the brick-shaped EV is 4,712 mm (185.5 in) long, 1,985 mm (78.1 in) wide, and 1,937 mm (76.2 in) tall, with the Cargo being one millimeter taller. Both share the 2,988 mm (117.6 in) wheelbase but have differently sized load sills: 619 mm (24.3 in) for the passenger model and a slightly wider 623 mm (24.5 in) for the commercial variant. VW has said the normal ID. Buzz will have a cargo area of up to 1,121 liters whereas the Cargo's will be over 3.9 m3.

What else do we know about the ID. Buzz? Its top speed is electronically capped at 90 mph (145 km/h), it'll support over-the-air updates, and will have a turning circle of just over 11 meters. The Cargo model will have three seats up front and a partition wall behind them. Since the van will have the bigger of the two battery packs, it'll offer bidirectional charging, but only to power your toaster, tools, and other items as it won't have support for vehicle-to-vehicle charging.

Wheel size will vary from 18 to 21 inches and the ID. Buzz Cargo will have a payload capacity of 750 kilograms (1,653 pounds) and accommodate two Euro pallets. From an electrically deployable tow bar, barn doors, and a storage area underneath the passenger side, the commercial model will represent the epitome of practicality.

The remaining pieces of the puzzle will fall into place soon as the livestream starts at 1 PM EST / 6 PM GMT.