The Genesis G80, GV70, and GV80 will temporarily not be available with the Highway Driving Assist II advanced driver assistance suite because of the ongoing microchip shortage. Instead, these models will get the less advanced, standard version of Highway Driving Assist. Buyers of the affected vehicles will see a $200 credit on their model's Monroney pricing sheet. Edmunds was first to report on this issue.

It's not currently clear when Highway Driving Assist II might be available again. "At this time, we cannot confirm the duration of the change. We look forward to bringing these enhancements back to the Genesis lineup as soon as possible," Genesis spokesperson Jarred Pellat told Motor1.com.

The machine-learning component that differentiates Highway Driving Assist II from the regular version is the part that is temporarily unavailable. The system uses this tech for things like adapting steering feel based on driver behavior and making driver-initiated lane changes.

With this change, the G80, GV70, and GV80 will not be available with:

Forward Collision Avoidance Assist (FCA) enhancements:

Junction Crossing

Lane-Change Oncoming and Side

Evasive Steering Assist

Lane Change Assist

Smart Cruise Control (SCC) enhancements:

Cut-In Response

Machine Learning

Lane Following Assist w/ Offset Driving

The standard Highway Driving Assist system includes a forward collision-avoidance assist system that can detect vehicles, pedestrians, and cyclists. It also has lane departure warning, lane-keep assist, lane-following assist, blind-spot collision avoidance assist, safe exit assist, and smart cruise control.

Highway Driving Assist II was standard equipment on the G80 and GV80. Buyers had to choose an option package or upgrade to the larger engine to get the tech for the GV70.

Genesis is hardly alone in the auto industry by reacting to the chip shortage by temporarily removing features from vehicles. For example, Cadillac removed Super Cruise from the 2022 Escalade due to the lack of parts. The brand also delayed the availability of the advanced driver assistance tech for the 2022 CT4 and CT5 sedans.

In addition, Jeep had to remove the availability of the Quadra-Lift air suspension from the Grand Cherokee L. In another example, BMW took away the touchscreen functionality from several models and gave customers a $500 credit.

Estimates from last year suggested that the chip shortage would get better in late 2022 or in 2023. A more recent report indicates that the Russian invasion into Ukraine might make the situation worse because of the reduced supply of neon.