Ford's plan to resurrect the Bronco went beyond the SUV itself. Ford also launched a plethora of aftermarket accessories for the off-roader, giving customers the ability to make their Bronco their own. Ford offers rooftop tents, pet harnesses, body protection, and so much more, but there is also the vibrant aftermarket scene making products for the SUV, and a new one gives the model a menacing-looking grumper (grille + bumper).

These combo pieces are popular on the Jeep Wrangler, but this is the first Bronco we have seen with such a setup. The grumper for the Bronco comes from a designer at Fab Fours in the US, which makes an assortment of accessories for various trucks and SUVs. The grille-and-bumper combination transforms the Bronco's boxy face into something a bit more angular and hard-edge, like something that's prepared for the apocalypse while also giving the Bronco's face more utility.

Gallery: New Ford Bronco With Grumper

6 Photos

According to the designer's post in the Bronco6x Facebook group, the grumper can accommodate extra lighting, a winch, and the Bronco badging without losing functionality for the adaptive cruise control or parking sensors. The grumper relocates the front camera, too. The Bronco's grumper isn't listed for sale on Fab Fours' website yet, but the company does list other aftermarket bumper and grille options.

The Ford Bronco hasn't had the smoothest launch, with the automaker stumbling to get the SUV made and delivered. However, that hasn't slowed the Blue Oval's cadence on introducing new Bronco variants. In January, Ford revealed the Bronco Raptor with over 400 horsepower (294 kilowatts) and even more off-road goodies. Ford also launched the Bronco Everglades, which saw engineers relocating key vehicle components while adding a snorkel, 35-inch mud-terrain tires, a 10,000-pound winch, heavy-duty bumpers, and more.

Ford designed the Bronco with the customers in mind, making it easy to remove the roof, doors, and body panels. That level of versatility gives owners, aftermarket companies, and Ford itself more customizing freedom. The Bronco's grumper might not fit everyone's taste, but it doesn't have to in a world with so much choice that’s available from Ford and elsewhere.