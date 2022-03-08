Our latest look at the new Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe provides a look at two flavors of the upcoming grand tourer. Our spies are guessing that they are the GT 53 and GT 63 variants.

The camouflage at the front of both of these vehicles is the same. The only notable difference is that the car that we think is the GT 53 has a yellow roof, and the GT 63 has a white top.

Along the sides, the GT 53 has wheels with five pairs of spokes. The ones on the GT 63 are black and have five sets of Y-shaped spokes. Both have large brake discs and gold calipers.

At the back, the GT 53 has a pair of circular exhaust outlets on each side of the diffuser. The GT 63 swaps these pipes out for finishers with a trapezoidal shape. Otherwise, the design of the two models is identical.

The AMG GT Coupe shares a platform with the new SL-Class. Mercedes design chief Gorden Wagener told Road & Track last year that the company was preparing to differentiate the two models. It developed the SL to be a roadster to take for a comfortable, luxurious cruise. The GT Coupe was filling the role for buyers looking for a sportier driving demeanor.

The AMG GT Coupe will likely weigh less than the new SL because of using a fixed roof, rather than the roadster's power-operated soft top. We don't yet have photos of the interior yet, but a rumor suggests the coupe is a pure two-seater instead of the convertible's 2+2 layout. This change should shed a few more pounds.

Under the hood, expect the GT Coupe to offer 4.0 liter twin-turbo V8 engines. In the SL, these powerplants are available in 469-horsepower (350 kilowatts) and 577-hp (430-kW) tunes. Spy shots tell us that Mercedes is developing a plug-in hybrid version of the SL, and it's possible this could be an option in the coupe, too. This variant's output could be as high as 800 hp (597 kW).

We're expecting the GT Coupe to debut sometime this year. Although, Mercedes isn't teasing the exact timing for the premiere yet.