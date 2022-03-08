The female jury of the Women’s World Car of the Year is announcing the Peugeot 308 takes the crown in the 2022 edition of the contest. A total of 56 women journalists covering the automotive industry from 40 countries across 5 continents voted this year and the winner is announced on the International Women's Day, “a very special date because it gives women a voice and because of the link in many countries between the automobile and personal autonomy.”

A total of 65 candidates were allowed to enter the competition this year, and in the first round of voting, the best cars in six categories were selected. The winners were announced on February 15 and the six winners were then used as a basis for the final vote. Only one car can be named Women’s World Car of the Year and the honor goes to the Peugeot 308. It turns out the final voting this year was “closer than ever,” Marta Garcia, executive president of WWCOTY, said.

Gallery: 2021 Peugeot 308 real images

These are the six category winners:

- Urban Model: Peugeot 308

- Familiy SUV: Kia Sportage

- Large Car: Ford Mustang Mach-E

- Large SUV: BMW iX

- Performance Car: Audi e-Tron GT

- Pure 4X4 & Pick Up: Jeep Wrangler 4xe

"The Peugeot 308 is an automobile that offers just about everything you could want in a car. It drives very well and it's hard to believe there's only a 1.2-liter engine under the bonnet of most versions," comments Sandy Myhre from New Zealand. As a reminder, depending on the market, the new 308 comes with a 1.2-liter turbo gasoline engine, a 1.5-liter diesel, and two plug-in hybrid options. A six-speed manual is standard on the conventional powertrains, while an eight-speed automatic is optionally available.

The French model is now sold in Europe as a hatchback and a wagon with both being produced at Stellantis' Mulhouse factory.