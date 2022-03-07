Mini achieved its first international rally victory in 1962. Pat Moss, the younger sister to F1 great Sterling Moss, piloted the Mini Cooper to the winner’s circle. To celebrate Pat’s victory 60 years later in the male-dominated sport, Mini is announcing a new Pat Moss Edition model for International Women’s Day on Tuesday, March 8.

The Mini will receive several visual upgrades that pay tribute to Moss and the Tulip Rally she and her co-pilot Ann Wisdom won. The front fender scuttles display information about the race, taking Pat and Ann from Denmark to the French Rivera and back. The two covered the 1,553 miles (2,500 kilometers) the quickest out of the competitors.

Mini will offer the Pat Moss Edition with its unique Multitone Roof as standard, though it’ll be available in a new color scheme that transitions from Chili Red to Melting Silver to Jet Black. Each roof will feature unique color patterns due to the painting process. Mini offers the special edition model in Pepper White or Midnight Black metallic, with red mirror caps regardless of the primary exterior color.

A tulip motif adorns the C-pillars, side scuttles, and wheel hub covers, while a horizontal white hood stripe helps display 1962’s winning Mini registration number – 737 ABL. Pat Moss’ signature also appears inside and out, along with the tulip motif used on the door sill plates and steering wheel spoke.

Mini will offer the Pat Moss Edition model in the US exclusively as a two-door John Cooper Works Hardtop model, which will arrive this August for the 2023 model year. The order books open this month, and Mini will announce its pricing closer to its launch date. The brand plans to build just 800 Pat Moss Edition models for the entire world, with other markets getting the special edition model as a two- or four-door Cooper S Hardtop, too.

When the Mini Cooper Pat Moss Edition model goes on sale in the US, it will come with the standard equipment offered in the JCW model with the Iconic Trim, plus it will receive Mini’s parking assist and adaptive cruise control as standard. It will be available with either a six-speed manual or an eight-speed automatic transmission.