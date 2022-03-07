Nissan has announced that it is joining the slew of automakers that have pledged to help the humanitarian missions in the war-struck Ukraine. Called the Nissan Cares fund, the automaker aims to seed up to 2.5 million euros, or around $2.7 million, to support the crisis.

The Japanese company has also announced that it has suspended the exports of vehicles to Russia, as well as an impending halt of production in its plant in St. Petersburg.

Out of the 2.5 million euros, 1 million euros ($1.1 million) will be donated to the Red Cross and other non-profit organizations. This is to support ongoing emergency activities that provide lifesaving assistance and essential supplies to families and children at this time. Nissan is also willing to donate vehicles if it can help the operations.

The other 1.5 million euros ($1.6 million) of the Nissan Cares fund will be used to provide financial stability and ongoing support for Nissan employees and their families who have been impacted by the crisis. Depending on the situation, the money can be used for relocation, living expenses, medical expenses, and special assistance for children.

Nissan encourages other employees and partners to contribute to the Nissan Cares fund, either through monetary donations or goods.

"We have all been moved by the suffering of so many people and families – including members of our own Nissan family. We have created the Nissan Cares fund to stand by our employees, and to support the international efforts working around the clock to respond to this immeasurable human tragedy," Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida said.

Earlier last week, Porsche has donated 1 million euros for Ukraine relief. In a similar move, Toyota and Honda have stopped their operations in Russia, while FCA-PSA merger Stellantis has also given a million euros to fund the Ukraine relief operations.