BMW’s sports cars are what capture the hearts and minds of enthusiasts, but the brand’s large, luxury X7 SUV is no slouch either. In its top M50i configuration, the X7 delivers 530 horsepower (395 kilowatts) and 553 pound-feet (750 Newton-meters) of torque. That’s more than enough for most people, but the minds at Manhart aren’t like those of the masses. The aftermarket tuner’s latest gives the X7 a minor visual makeover and a big performance boost.

Manhart keeps the SUV’s twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8, but it adds some new software and a bit of new hardware to massage the output up to 650 hp (484 kW) and 678 lb-ft (920 Nm) of torque. Manhart achieves the new power figures by adding its in-house MHtronik auxiliary control unit alongside a new sports exhaust system with valve control. Manhart completes the exhaust upgrade with quad carbon-fiber tailpipes; however, the upgraded tips aren’t the SUV’s only visual upgrade.

Gallery: Manhart MHX7 650

24 Photos

Manhart also adds several carbon-fiber bits to enhance its appearance. The SUV receives a new front spoiler with winglets and a new rear diffuser. Carbon-fiber mirror housings replace the stock units, and the SUV is wrapped with a matte black vinyl background paired with gold decals. The black-and-gold theme extends to Manhart’s 23-inch Classic Line rims that are also on the SUV. Manhart lowered the X7 by about 0.98 inches (25 millimeters), too.

The Manhart-tuned X7 arrives just as BMW prepares to replace the current model with an updated successor. Spy shots have revealed the SUV undergoing a mid-cycle design refresh that tweaks the front- and rear-end styling, which could see the model receive a split-headlight design. The SUV will also see a substantial interior revamp that install’s the brand’s latest side-by-side dual display that houses the infotainment display and digital instrument cluster.

We expect Manhart to be right behind BMW with its own take on the updated SUV. The Manhart MHX7 joins the tuners stable of other high-horsepower models from BMW, Audi, Mercedes, Porsche, and more. Manhart recently tuned the M2, the 4 Series, and the 8 Series models.