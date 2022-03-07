The Chevrolet Corvette Swiss Edition arrives as a well-optioned version of the American sports car that's exclusively for buyers in Switzerland. The coupe is available in Black, Torch Red, and Amplify Orange for 119,300 Swiss francs ($128,887 at current exchange rates). Customers can get the convertible in Arctic White, Hypersonic Gray, and Rapid Blue 126,700 Swiss francs ($136,849).

The Corvette Swiss Edition comes full of options. Chevy only has a single image of it, though. The package includes the Magnetic Ride Control suspension and a front lift system. The sports car rides on five-spoke wheels with a trident design. They have a polished face and Spectra Gray details. The cabin includes the GT2 competition seats.

The powertrain remains stock. In Switzerland, the 6.2-liter V8 produces 482 horsepower (359 kilowatts) and routes to an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox. This gets the model to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 3.5 seconds.

All European models come with the Z51 performance package. It includes equipment like an upgraded suspension, sport exhaust, electronically controlled limited-slip differential, enhanced cooling system, and Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires.

If you're in Switzerland, it's possible to reserve the Corvette Swiss online by placing a 2,000 Swiss franc ($2,160) refundable deposit. Deliveries begin later this year. Customers can choose to take delivery at the first mobile Chevrolet and Cadillac showroom in Europe, which is at the Volkiland shopping center in Volketswil, Switzerland.

For the United States, Chevy is currently preparing the Corvette 70th Anniversary Edition for the regular Stingray 3LT trim and upcoming Z06's 3LZ grade. Customers can get it on the coupe and convertible bodies later this year.

The exterior of the vehicles with this package come in either Carbon Flash Metallic or White Pearl Metallic Tri-Coat. Over-the-top stripes are optional and come in black for the carbon-colored cars or gray on the white models. For coupes, the engine cover is red.

The extra equipment includes unique wheels with red edges and anniversary center caps. For coupes, the engine cover is also red.

Inside, there's Ceramic-colored two-tone leather on the seats with suede inserts. The steering wheel also has suede covering. The seatbelts and contrast stitching are red.

As a final touch, buyers get a set of anniversary-branded luggage.