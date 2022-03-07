The first official BMW M3 wagon is almost here. A new report from BMW Blog alleges that the German automaker will reveal the all-new M3 Touring sometime this summer. The publication’s sources say that it’ll happen early in the season. There’s little reason to doubt the report as a new video from BMW teases the M3 wagon looking production-ready yet again.

If the publication’s sources are incorrect, they are likely not off by much. The M3 Touring wagon began its two-year development cycle in mid-2020, which squarely puts summer 2020 in range for BMW to reveal the new variant. The car looked quite finished when BMW announced it in August 2020, teasing it for the first time, but we’ve collected countless spy shots showing the model out testing since its announcement.

The new video that BMW released isn’t a straight M3 Touring teaser. Instead, it advertises the entire M3 and M4 lineup and the models’ various configurations before teasing the wagon right at the end, almost as if the wagon is some sort of culmination for the model. BMW continues to keep the car’s appearance covered under a camouflage wrap because the model’s launch will coincide with the 3 Series mid-cycle refresh. We’ll likely get our first glimpse of the redesign with the M3 Touring.

The new M3 Touring doesn’t look much different from the M3 sedan that’s on sale now. The front and rear fascias will be tweaked for the mid-cycle refresh, but the wagon looks like an M3 sedan with a longer roof. There isn’t a raised suspension or extra cladding around the wheel wells to trick anyone into believing this is a crossover.

Rumors about the M3 Touring’s powertrain continue to circulate, but we expect BMW to offer the M3 Touring as a Competitive xDrive model. That means the twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six engine will produce 503 horsepower (375 kilowatts) and 479 pound-feet (650 Newton-meters) of torque while it’s paired with BMW’s all-wheel drive and its eight-speed automatic gearbox. There isn’t any indication there will be a rear-wheel-drive model or a model with a manual gearbox available.