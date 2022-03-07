There are aftermarket shops out there and then there's Brabus. The Bottrop-based company always pulls out all the stops to extract every last drop of performance from an AMG. Less than a year after giving the E63 S almost 800 horsepower, the tuner is back with an even stronger build. This time around, they went the extra mile and bumped the V8's displacement from 4.0 to 4.5 liters by boring out the eight-cylinder block to 84 millimeters (3.3 inches).

Brabus also installed larger pistons, a custom billet crankshaft, and eight bespoke piston rods to lengthen the stroke to 100 mm (3.9 in). On top of that, the tuner installed its own pair of turbochargers with a maximum boost pressure of 1.4 bar. The V8 now breathes through a new exhausts system fully made from stainless steel, while the modified intake improves air supply.

The end result is a twin-turbo 4.5-liter V8 making an astounding 888 horsepower (662 kilowatts) from 6,200 rpm and 922 pound-feet (1,250 Newton-meters) attainable from 2,900 rpm. However, torque has been electronically capped at 774 lb-ft (1,050 Nm) as Brabus wants to protect the driveline. With the newly gained muscle, the super sedan from Affalterbach needs just 2.9 seconds to hit 62 mph (100 km/h) from a standstill.

Not impressed? Brabus says the German rocket will take 9.7 seconds from 0 to 124 mph (200 km/h) and 23.9 seconds to 186 mph (300 km/h). Flat out, it'll do a supercar-matching 205 mph (330 km/h), which is actually limited as well to protect the tires. Speaking of which, the E63 S sits on 21-inch forged wheels with fat 265/30 ZR21 front and 305/25 ZR22 rear rubber from Continental.

Compared to the standard car, Brabus has brought the AMG closer to the road by around 20 mm (0.8 in) for sharper handling. As with last year's build, the E63 S adopts a devilish all-black look and can be modified on the inside in endless ways as the tuner can "fulfill even the most extravagant customer wishes."

