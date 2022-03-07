Ferrari is back in the six-cylinder game after a long hiatus of nearly have a century. The combustion engine isn't all alone since it's accompanied by an electric motor to provide an extra 167 horsepower (122 kW). With the power of the two combined, the 296 GTB packs an immense 830 hp, which have been put to good use in an acceleration test.

The folks over at Motorsport Magazine had the opportunity to get behind the wheel of the latest hybridized Ferrari. The new 296 GTB follows the SF90 Stradale – also a plug-in hybrid – and the non-PHEV LaFerrari hypercar. Even though it slots below both models, it's still insanely quick judging by this sprint to 180 mph (290 km/h). Flat out, the electrified supercar from Maranello will do over 205 mph (330 km/h).

Gallery: Ferrari 296 GTB

18 Photos

The twin-turbo 3.0-liter engine doesn't sound half bad for "only" a V6 engine. Even though it's not naturally aspirated, it still revs all the way up to 8,500 rpm. Launch control was used for the sprint and although no sprint times were recorded, it's safe to say the 296 GTB is an absolute rocket. Ferrari mentions it'll hit 62 mph (100 km/h) from a standstill in 2.9 seconds and cover the 0 to 124 mph (200 km/h) sprint in 7.3 seconds. From what we can tell, those figures seem just about right.

Those who have complained about Ferrari downsizing to a V6 must not have heard of the Dino and they also haven't seen what the 296 GTB is capable of. It's only a coupe for the time being, but a convertible – potentially called 296 GTS – is likely months away from being unveiled.

Of course, the company's most important debut this year will be the Purosangue SUV. That one too will be electrified to some extent, but it's unclear whether it will get the 296 GTB's V6 and/or the SF90 Stradale's V8. Hopefully, the V12 will be available as well since Ferrari has pledged to keep it alive for as long as possible.