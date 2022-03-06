There's a new electric vehicle in the US, and it's something that you wouldn't want to be on unless it's an emergency. DocGo, a leading provider of last-mile mobile care services and integrated medical mobility solutions in the US, has unveiled its all-electric ambulance.

DocGo touts that its zero-emissions ambulance is the first of its kind to be registered in the country. It is, of course, significantly more eco-friendly than the usual ICE-powered ambulance, plus the lack of fuel costs could potentially lower patient transportation costs. This marks DocGo's first step in the company’s latest sustainability mission to have an all-electric fleet by 2032.

Gallery: DocGo All-Electric Ambulance

17 Photos

"We are tireless in our quest to innovate how care is provided," said DocGo CEO and founder Stan Vashovsky. "Our 'Zero Emission' Initiative exemplifies how DocGo is revolutionizing the delivery of mobile medical care, and building a company that’s better for our patients, for our care providers, for our customers, and for the planet."

DocGo's electric ambulance is based on the Ford E-Transit that was revealed in 2020. Though not mentioned in its release, the low-roof, non-ambulance variant of the Blue Oval electric van has 126 miles (203 kilometers) of range.

DocGo worked with Lightning eMotors to create the all-electric ambulance. The Colorado-based company provides specialized and sustainable fleet solutions since 2009, deploying complete zero-emission-vehicle solutions for commercial fleets since 2018.

"We are honored to have had the opportunity to work alongside DocGo on this exciting initiative," said Nicholas Bettis, director of marketing and sales operations at Lightning eMotors.

DocGo plans to have a ribbon-cutting ceremony with a hospital partner in New York to celebrate the first patient to be transported using the all-electric ambulance. The exact details of that event are yet to be revealed.