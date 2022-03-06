After taking a break for decades, the Acura Integra is finally back. With it comes a nostalgia-filled excitement for its fans and a waiting game that has already started. Good thing Acura already gave us a preview via the Integra Prototype along with some information about the production model.

While waiting for more info about the 2023 Integra, it seems like its trim levels have been revealed via the Integra Talk forum site. More importantly, one mystery has been confirmed through the leakage – if we're to take it as gospel.

Gallery: Acura Integra Prototype

17 Photos

According to the post by username TogueLife, there will be three trim levels for the upcoming 2023 Acura Integra, namely the base, the A-Spec, and the A-Spec Tech. Those who know their Acuras should discern that the A-Spec Tech stands as the range-topper in this lineup.

Interestingly, CVT is standard on all three trim levels, while the six-speed manual that came with the Integra Prototype is available as an option for the A-Spec Tech. This isn't surprising as the Honda Civic Si, which the Integra will share its turbocharged 1.5-liter four-banger engine with, also has CVT as standard for the non-stick-shift versions.

The color options for each trim level (exterior and interior) have also been leaked on the same thread, revealing the lack of the Integra Prototype's yellow launch color. Of note, these leaked pieces of information are not official at this point.

Acura said that the ordering books for the 2023 Integra will open on March 10, 2022. The first batch will be limited for the early adopters, though the exact number has yet to be said.

"By capturing natural demand early for specific builds (option packages, exterior and interior colors, etc.) we can prioritize these units into early production to best meet the needs of these most ardent buyers," an Acura spokesperson said.

The Integra will go on sale later this year in spring. Price starts at around $30,000.