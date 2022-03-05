What will electric race cars of the future look like? Well, hopefully, it looks like Porsche’s Vision Gran Turismo, which is Porsche’s stunning vision for the future of motorsports. To develop this innovative race car, Porsche decided to create a bespoke vehicle for the Gran Turismo 7 video game where people around the world can experience the future of motorsport from the comfort of their own homes. For those who want more than just a digital experience, Porsche also built the real thing as a concept car where you can see the future of Porsche in the flesh.

The Porsche Vision Gran Turismo is the future of motorsport. Sure, race cars powered by internal combustion engines will always hold a special place in our hearts but based on the direction of the industry, electric drivetrains are the future. That means top motorsport companies like Porsche need to stay on the cutting edge of EV technology where they can leverage it in their motorsport presence.

The Porsche Vision Gran Turismo is a study focusing on what future Porsche race cars could look and drive like. Instead of just a static concept car, the Porsche Vision Gran Turismo is featured in Gran Turismo 7 where car enthusiasts around the world can drive this wild machine. It also means Porsche had to put real motorsport design to work for this unique vehicle.

The Porsche Vision Gran Turismo puts out an impressive 1,300 horsepower (969 Kilowatts). It can sprint from 0 to 60mph in only 2.1 seconds thanks to its all-wheel-drive system that helps put the power down. Based on in-game driving, the Porsche Vision Gran Turismo has true Porsche motorsport precision which is what we’d expect from a manufacturer like Porsche with decades of motorsport experience.