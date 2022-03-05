Lincoln wants to enhance its customers' ownership experience by launching a new service called Mobile Vehicle Spa. The service program, which is limited to Houston areas for now, aims to provide a convenient way for clients to get their vehicle detailed.

The Lincoln Mobile Vehicle Spa service was made in collaboration with Get Spiffy, Inc., an on-demand car cleaning, technology, and services company. Applicable Lincoln owners – whether they're at home, in the office, or maybe even while shopping – can get their Lincoln vehicles cleaned inside and out, at their preferred location and schedule. Customers can also have their vehicle taken in for a fuel fill-up.

"We continue to look for new and effortless ways to connect with our clients and build on their ownership experience with Lincoln on and off the road," said Michael Sprague, director, Lincoln North America. "The value of convenience and time are so important to our clients and that’s exactly why we continue to evolve and build on our services and connected experiences."

The Lincoln Mobile Vehicle Spa service is still on pilot, but the company plans to expand the service to other cities, though details of the expansion have yet to be revealed. Customers will then eventually be able to schedule their appointments via the Lincoln Way App.

Apart from the on-demand detailing service, Lincoln is also introducing the Lincoln Access Rewards Visa and an all-new concierge program, Pursue Your Passions this March.

The former is an extension of the current Lincoln Access Rewards program. Cardmembers are able to earn points on purchases and redeem them for unique experiences with the help of the concierge program. Meanwhile, the concierge program allows members to enjoy lifestyle-connected activities such as sampling locally roasted coffees and enjoying an expertly guided tour of historic landmarks, among others.