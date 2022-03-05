Either you go base or you aim for the top – that's going to be your mantra if you're going to order for a Ford Mustang Mach-E these days. The Blue Oval has silently removed two mid-variants in the Mach-E range, namely the Premium and California Route 1 trims.

Ford's customer-facing website states the following regarding the missing trim levels:

Due to high demand, 2022 Premium and California Route 1 models are not available for order. Extremely limited inventory available at select dealers.

The only remaining trim levels customers can order are the Mustang Mach-E Select and Mustang Mach-E GT, with starting prices of $43,895 and $61,995, respectively, before applicable fees and federal tax credits. The top-dog Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition is still available to order with a sticker price of $67,995.

That said, there's a huge gap between the two trim levels in terms of their prices – $18,100, to be exact. This means upcoming buyers are only left with two choices: either they make do with missing features that are supposedly in the mid-trim levels, or get the top-spec models and receive a Mach-E with features they don't actually want or need.

Needless to say, the demand for the Mustang Mach-E is evident in its first year of production, so much so that it accounted for a huge chunk of Mustang sales in 2021.

However, the automaker has been struggling with the production side of things, with deliveries dropping by almost half in February 2022 when compared to the same month in 2021.

Earlier in February, Ford had to reduce the output of popular models in its various plants due to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage. With that low supply comes an increase in demand and apparently, the mid-level trims are the more popular among orders.