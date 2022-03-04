Art cars can range from stunning to cringe, and not all are commissioned by an automaker as an art piece. Some are homemade creations that genuinely capture the owner’s personality, but when artists like Shun Sudo get permission to draw on a car, the result is often something truly beautiful.

Sudo, born in Tokyo, Japan, and splitting his time between his native country and New York, combines the two cultures’ rich artistic histories into his own. Sudo combines traditional Japanese ink painting (Sumi-e) with the street art graffiti that originated in New York and other cities.

Gallery: Porsche Taycan Art Car By Shun Sudo

His artistic talents will be on full display throughout Japan starting this month as the Porsche Taycan he’s created goes on tour. The “Taycan Soul Canvas” exhibit will visit Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka in March and April, with the Tokyo exhibit starting tomorrow and lasting until Sunday, March 6.

The car is stunning, with a white exterior covered by a colorful depiction of button flowers. There are big, bright red flowers and small pink ones splashed alongside yellows and oranges. The colors against the white car, offset by black trim wheels, allow the motif to shine. Sudo said he was very happy to have collaborated with Porsche on the project.

The Porsche Taycan is the brand’s foray into mass-produced fully electric vehicles. It made its full debut back in 2019 at the Frankfurt Motor Show, and Porsche continues to expand the Taycan lineup. Late last year, Porsche introduced the Taycan GTS sedan and Sport Turismo wagon With 590 horsepower (443 kilowatts), and the brand has plans to electrify other models in its lineup. The powertrain launches the EV to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 3.5 seconds.

This isn’t the first Porsche Taycan art car we’ve seen. A year ago, the company parented with American artist Richard Phillips who adapted his 2010 Queen of the Night painting onto the all-electric sedan. It was another floral pattern design, which seems to be a pattern with Porsche. If you’re in Japan over the next two months, check out the exhibit.