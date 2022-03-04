For the last year or so, attention in the Jeep world focused primarily on the Wagoneer and Grand Cherokee. Both are new, but the non-grand Cherokee still trolls in the background. The midsize SUV is certainly getting along in years – its bones date back to 2014 – but that's not stopping Jeep from shaking up the 2022 Cherokee lineup. That includes a major reshuffle of entry-level pricing, which we'll discuss in a bit.

The big news is the addition of a new trim level called the Cherokee X. Slotting in at the lower end of the spectrum, it adds a bit of Trailhawk flavor in the form of rugged styling cues with exterior graphics, a 1-inch suspension lift, all-terrain tires on black 17-inch wheels, and standard-issue 4WD with V6 power. The interior is a mix of black cloth and vinyl, and while eight exterior colors are offered, the only one that doesn't cost extra is white.

Gallery: 2022 Jeep Cherokee

51 Photos

It's the new point of entry in a significantly different Cherokee family. Altitude, Freedom, and 80th Anniversary trims are gone, as is the base Latitude model. The Latitude Lux gets more standard equipment such as dual-zone climate control and a power liftgate, serving as the more luxurious base model to the rugged X. From there, the only other trim levels for 2022 are the Trailhawk and range-topping Limited.

shop now save over $3,400 on average off MSRP* on a new Jeep Cherokee shop now

All Cherokee trims get a standard Uconnect 4C 8.4-inch touchscreen with SiriusXM radio. Also, all Cherokee trims now offer standard four-wheel drive, save for the Latitude Lux which offers a choice of turning just the front wheels. Powertrain options are still a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder with 270 horsepower (201 kilowatts), or a 3.2-liter V6 with one extra hp and a lot less torque – 239 pound-feet (324 Newton-meters) versus 295 lb-ft (342 Nm) – than the four-pot. A nine-speed automatic transmission handles shifting duties.

Jeep says the Cherokee X will be available late in 2022. However, all four 2022 Cherokee trims are listed on Jeep's website with pricing. The Cherokee X and Latitude Lux share entry-level duties with identical $33,995 price tags. That's a full $5,860 more than last year's cheapest Cherokee, but that price also reflects models with added equipment. An apples-to-apples comparison of the 2021 and 2022 Latitude Lux shows a $2,195 increase, which is less but still a noteworthy jump.

The 2022 Cherokee Trailhawk starts at $37,045, with the Cherokee Limited starting at $38,745. Prices do not include a $1,595 destination charge.