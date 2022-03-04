A year ago, Volvo launched the C40 Recharge, a sleeker version of the XC40 Recharge. It debuted exclusively as an all-electric vehicle with a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup, and today, Volvo introduces the single-motor variant.

The single-motor C40 powers the front wheels, with electricity coming from a 69-kilowatt-hour battery. That's smaller than the dual-motor model's 78-kWh (75-kWh usable) battery. Volvo says the single-motor crossover will offer up to 269 miles (434 kilometers) of range, though that figure is based on the WLTP driving cycle, and real-world mileage will vary. The dual-motor C40 returns 210 miles (338 km) of range per EPA and 261 miles (420 km) on the WLTP.

Volvo doesn't provide output numbers for the single-motor C40, but we know the dual-motor setup delivers 402 horsepower (300 kilowatts) and 487 pound-feet (660 Newton-meters) of torque. The same powertrain powers the XC40 Recharge, which is also available as a single-motor configuration. That setup delivers 231 hp (169 kW), and it's likely powering the C40, too. The company claims that owners can recharge the battery from 10 to 80 percent in about 32 minutes with a fast-charging system.

The introduction of the single-motor C40 also saw Volvo update the XC40 Recharge, so it more closely resembles its sleeker sibling. Volvo gave the XC40 a new front bumper and a reworked, frameless grille. The company also updated the Thor's Hammer lighting signature with pixel LED light technology for adaptive headlights. Volvo also gives the model new exterior color choices, new rim choices, and leather-free upholstery options.

Volvo announced last year that it will end ICE production by 2030, and the company is well on its way to replacing its lineup with electric vehicles. The company has five additional electric vehicles in development that will arrive by the middle of the decade. The company estimates that half of its sales will be fully electric cars. Volvo hopes the other half is PHEVs.

Volvo didn't provide on-sale dates for the single-motor C40 or the refreshed XC40. The company didn't provide pricing information either.

