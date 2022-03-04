Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more than that. If you want to stay on the cutting-edge of what's on the way check out this list of all of the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.
1. Audi E-Tron Sportback Spy Shots Show Model With Q4 E-Tron Styling Cues
The refresh for the Audi E-Tron Sportback features slight updates to the front and rear.
2. 2023 BMW X1 M35i Spied Out In The Cold With Four Exhaust Tips
The BMW X1 M35i will be the sporty version of the brand's small crossover. It reportedly has a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that makes 302 horsepower (225 kilowatts) and 450 pound-feet (332 Newton-meters) of torque like in the M135i and M235i.
3. Ferrari Purosangue Spied With Weird Camo Looks Like The Breadvan
Ferrari is really trying to conceal the look of the Purosangue in these spy shots. We know that there's actually a fastback roof, rather than the boxy appearance that's on display here.
4. Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Returns In New Spy Photos Showing Colorful Camo
Hyundai is working on the sporty Ioniq 5 N. The company covers it in a blocky camouflage pattern with the message: "Never Just Drive"
5. Lamborghini Urus Evo Spied Looking Nearly Production-Ready
The Lamborghini Urus Evo offers a great idea of what the updated model looks like. It gains vents in the hood, a revised front fascia, and a tweaked rear.
6. New Mercedes-AMG G63 Spy Shots Capture SUV With Minor Design Updates
This updated Mercedes-AMG G63 has a camouflaged front and rear, but the changes appear to be fairly minor. There are no big alterations to see here just some small styling tweaks.
7. 2023 Mercedes GLC Spied Without Camo While Being Loaded Into Truck
This shot catches the next-gen Mercedes-Benz GLC without camouflage. It shows off the model's smooth styling.
8. Mercedes-Maybach GLS Refresh Spied Showing Updated Taillights
These shots show the refreshed Mercedes-Maybach GLS with almost no camouflage. There's just a strip of covering concealing the taillights.
9. Porsche 911 Hybrid Spied In 21 Pictures Of Snowy Development
This Porsche 911 Hybrid wears light camouflage. You'd think it was the refreshed Carrera if the hybrid warning stickers weren't on this car.
10. Next-Gen VW Passat Spied Wearing Its Production Body For The First Time
Here's the next-gen Volkswagen Passat wagon. It looks larger and more bulbous than the current model available in Europe.
Sources: Carpix, Automedia
