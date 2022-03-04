Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more than that. If you want to stay on the cutting-edge of what's on the way check out this list of all of the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.

1. Audi E-Tron Sportback Spy Shots Show Model With Q4 E-Tron Styling Cues

The refresh for the Audi E-Tron Sportback features slight updates to the front and rear.

Gallery: Audi E-Tron Sportback Spy Photos

2. 2023 BMW X1 M35i Spied Out In The Cold With Four Exhaust Tips

The BMW X1 M35i will be the sporty version of the brand's small crossover. It reportedly has a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that makes 302 horsepower (225 kilowatts) and 450 pound-feet (332 Newton-meters) of torque like in the M135i and M235i.

Gallery: 2023 BMW X1 M35i spied in northern Sweden

3. Ferrari Purosangue Spied With Weird Camo Looks Like The Breadvan

Ferrari is really trying to conceal the look of the Purosangue in these spy shots. We know that there's actually a fastback roof, rather than the boxy appearance that's on display here.

Gallery: 2023 Ferrari Purosangue SUV spy photos

4. Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Returns In New Spy Photos Showing Colorful Camo

Hyundai is working on the sporty Ioniq 5 N. The company covers it in a blocky camouflage pattern with the message: "Never Just Drive"

Gallery: Hyundai Ioniq 5 N spy photos

5. Lamborghini Urus Evo Spied Looking Nearly Production-Ready

The Lamborghini Urus Evo offers a great idea of what the updated model looks like. It gains vents in the hood, a revised front fascia, and a tweaked rear.

Gallery: Lamborghini Urus Evo In Snow Spy Shots

6. New Mercedes-AMG G63 Spy Shots Capture SUV With Minor Design Updates

This updated Mercedes-AMG G63 has a camouflaged front and rear, but the changes appear to be fairly minor. There are no big alterations to see here just some small styling tweaks.

Gallery: Mercedes-AMG G63 Spy Shots

7. 2023 Mercedes GLC Spied Without Camo While Being Loaded Into Truck

This shot catches the next-gen Mercedes-Benz GLC without camouflage. It shows off the model's smooth styling.

Gallery: 2023 Mercedes GLC new spy photos

8. Mercedes-Maybach GLS Refresh Spied Showing Updated Taillights

These shots show the refreshed Mercedes-Maybach GLS with almost no camouflage. There's just a strip of covering concealing the taillights.

Gallery: Mercedes-Maybach GLS Facelift Spy Photos

9. Porsche 911 Hybrid Spied In 21 Pictures Of Snowy Development

This Porsche 911 Hybrid wears light camouflage. You'd think it was the refreshed Carrera if the hybrid warning stickers weren't on this car.

Gallery: Porsche 911 Hybrid Spy Shots

10. Next-Gen VW Passat Spied Wearing Its Production Body For The First Time

Here's the next-gen Volkswagen Passat wagon. It looks larger and more bulbous than the current model available in Europe.

Gallery: Next-Gen VW Passat With Production Body Spy Shots

