Back in 2019, Daimler and Geely formed a 50:50 joint venture to reinvent the Smart brand for the new era of electric mobility. The first result from the new cooperation is the #1 (yes, this is its official name) electric crossover, which is currently under development. We haven’t seen an official debut date from the company yet, though a new report claims the model will be unveiled in early April.

The MB Passion online blog from Germany reports the reborn automaker is currently putting the finishing touches on the zero-emissions crossover. More importantly, without citing its sources, the publication says we are about a month away from the full and official debut of the #1. A second, slightly larger crossover will reportedly join it at a later date, though both won’t be available in the United States. Smart’s focus will be on Europe and China.

Gallery: Smart #1

11 Photos

MB Passion also has early and unconfirmed details about the powertrain of the EV. It is said to be powered by a rear-mounted asynchronous electric motor, delivering about 200 horsepower (149 kilowatts). The electric energy will be stored in one of two available battery options with the larger one reportedly having a capacity of 60 kWh. It should be enough for a range of up to 267 miles (430 kilometers) between two charges, measured by the WLTP. A fast-charging station could recharge the battery from 5 to 80 percent in about 30 minutes.

Smart previewed the production model with a concept unveiled during the 2021 IAA in Munich last September. The Smart #1 Concept measures 168.9 inches (4.29 meters) long, which makes it comparable to the current Mini Countryman at 169.7 inches (4.31 meters). The successor of the Countryman will also have an electric version and the two models can be seen as direct competitors, although the Countryman will grow in its dimensions. Based on teaser images for the production version of the #1, it seems that it will have very similar proportions and dimensions as the concept vehicle (pictured below).

Gallery: Smart Concept #1 at IAA 2021