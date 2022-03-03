No one enjoys being stuck behind a row of slow-moving traffic that’s putzing along well below the posted speed limit. It’s annoying and a hassle, yes, but it isn’t exactly safe passing several cars against traffic either, which is what one Chevy Corvette C8 driver recently discovered in California. The driver attempted to pass several vehicles at once, but the lead Toyota had other plans.

According to the California Highway Patrol Facebook post about the incident, the Corvette driver was attempting to pass three slower-moving vehicles while the lead Toyota Pickup was slowing to perform a left-hand turn into a parking lot. The Corvette driver failed to notice the Toyota driver, who turned in front of the Corvette, and the two collided. The Corvette, which police alleged was traveling “at a high rate of speed,” slammed into the driver’s side of the Toyota, flipping the pickup onto its roof.

The Toyota had three occupants inside who received minor to moderate injuries. All three were transported to the hospital for treatment. The Corvette driver received minor injuries, which were treated at the scene. Police then treated the Corvette driver to a citation for making an unsafe driving maneuver.

Neither vehicle looks particularly well after the wreck. The Corvette’s front clip is destroyed, with the passenger side completely crushed in. The wheel is broken and pushed toward the passenger compartment. The Toyota Pickup doesn’t appear as bad, though it looks like the accident bent the truck’s frame. The tailgate and bumper look pretty beat up, too, but that might not be damage from this accident.

The crash is a good reminder to always keep your head on a swivel when driving as you have no idea where another car will appear. Drivers shouldn’t speed on public roads either, even if you’re running behind. It’s not an excuse. The police concluded its Facebook post by reminding people to “drive with caution and care. Get to where you are going safety. There’s no need to rush.” A little more patience may have saved the Toyota and Corvette.