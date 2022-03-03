Our latest look at the Lamborghini Urus Evo catches the update for the performance crossover testing on snowy roads. This example appears light on camouflage.

In front, there's a simplified front fascia that lacks the Y-shaped, horizontal elements from the current model. However, it gains new vertically oriented inlets on the outer edges.

Gallery: Lamborghini Urus Evo In Snow Spy Shots

16 Photos

The rectangular fog lights are likely for testing the vehicle near the Arctic Circle where extra illumination is necessary at night. Don't expect these lamps to be on the crossover when it arrives in showrooms.

The revised hood has angled vents on each side. These elements incorporate into raised sections that lead to the base of the A-pillars.

The styling doesn't change much along the side. The most notable tweak is that the vent behind the rear wheel now follows the angle along the fender, rather than pointing away from it like on the current Urus.

The snow covering the rear conceals this area's styling. From earlier spy shots, we know that there's a redesigned bumper back there. A pair of circular exhaust pipes are visible coming out of each corner underneath the diffuser.

We don't have photos of the interior, so changes in there remain a mystery.

The Urus Evo would reportedly continue to come with a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8. The current tune makes 641 horsepower (479 kilowatts) and 628 pound-feet (848 Newton-meters) of torque, but the updated crossover might get a version making a little more power. Earlier spy shots showed Lamborghini testing the vehicle with microphones recording the exhaust, which suggested the company was evaluating a tweak to the model's sound

Lamborghini plans for all of its models to be available with some level of electrification by the end of 2024. This means a hybrid Urus is on the way, and some rumors suggest it's a plug-in.

We've seen spy shots of the Urus Evo since early 2021, so the updated model has had plenty of on-road development time. Lamborghini isn't yet disclosing when the refreshed crossover premieres. Rumors point to it being on sale in Europe before the end of the year.