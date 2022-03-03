Every week we publish a lot of renderings. While some of them preview actual new models coming in the next few months, others are mostly done for fun. Those imagine super-futuristic creations that are likely not going to hit the production lines anytime soon, if ever at all.

Here at Motor1.com, we all love virtual drawings and that’s why we figured we’d share one extra rendering article every week. It combines the best design exercises our own artists create, as well as images provided by independent automotive designers, students, and just regular gearheads.

We’ll update this article with the new renderings from the last week every Thursday. Thus, you’ll have all cool digital interpretations handy when you want to take a brief look into the future.

The EV6 is already a very interesting mix between a hatchback and an SUV. With four doors, it does look like a crossover but with a lower ride height. But when the rear doors are removed - how would you describe this new type of electric vehicle?

There were some doubts about the future of the Panamera seeing how the Taycan is already outselling its conventional brother. However, recent spy photos suggested work is already underway on the successor of today’s model and this rendering previews its final design.

Honda will probably unveil the next-generation CR-V later this year but leaked patent images already previewed the final product. This rendering takes after the leaked images and depicts its final look.

Volkswagen is reportedly planning a low-cost electric vehicle with a starting price of about $22,500. It will likely be available in two versions, the Urban and the X, with the latter acting as a zero-emissions city crossover. This is what it could look like.