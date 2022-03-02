Friends, driving while intoxicated is a legit problem not just in the United States, but in many parts of the world. Don't do it, and please, keep that message in mind as you read this strange-but-true story. There's a bit of humor here but at the end of the day, a car was still wrecked and a person still went to jail. But it could be the easiest DUI stop in the history of law enforcement.

At approximately 5:30 a.m. local time on March 2, a police officer in Rapid City, South Dakota entered the secure garage area beneath the Pennington County Building on St. Joseph Street, just east of downtown Rapid City. In addition to being the location for numerous government offices, the building is also the location for the Pennington County Jail. Access to the garage is restricted, so imagine the officer's surprise when another car entered the garage right behind him, narrowly missing the heavy gate that was closing.

But wait, there's more.

shop now save over $3,400 on average off MSRP* on a new Chevrolet Equinox shop now

The car had significant damage to the front passenger side. A photo provided by the Rapid City Police Department (top of the article) shows what looks like a late-model Chevrolet Equinox. We have no idea how the damage happened, but judging by the flat spot on the bare wheel, it wasn't from a crash across the street. Whatever the case, the driver was apparently hoping the officer could offer some assistance with the Chevy. At least, that's what the driver said through slurred speech. Oh, dear.

A press release from the RCPD states the officer noted the speech and also the smell of alcohol from the person. An investigation was conducted, and the 19-year-old driver was arrested for driving under the influence. After following a police car into a secured police garage. Beneath the county building. Where the freaking jail is located. The press release concludes by saying the suspect was then walked into the Pennington County Jail.

In an email to Motor1.com, an RCPD spokesperson said it was "a highly unusual circumstance to have an impaired motorist drive right up to the literal entrance to the booking area of the jail."

At least this one had a happy ending. For everyone except the driver, anyway.