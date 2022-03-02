BMW, like other automakers, is forging ahead with battery electric vehicles. The iX, the brand’s new flagship, sets the tone for the brand’s future, combining the new powertrain with the latest in-car technologies. But how does it stack up to what will soon be BMW’s past? A new video from Carwow helps answer that question by pitting the EV SUV against the gas-powered BMW X7 M50i.

The two have similar-looking spec sheets. The X7 packs a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 that produces 530 horsepower (395 kilowatts) and 553 pound-feet (750 Newton-meters) of torque. Power hits all four wheels through an eight-speed gearbox. The iX 50 has a dual-motor setup giving it an all-wheel-drive configuration. The powertrain produces 523 hp (390 kW) and 564 lb-ft (765 Nm) of torque.

Gallery: 2022 BMW iX

124 Photos

EVs are typically heavier than their gas-powered counterparts, and that’s the case with the two BMW SUVs. However, it’s a slight difference. The iX tips the scales at 5,555 pounds (2,520 kilograms) while the X7 weighs 5,489 lbs. (2,490 kg). It’s not a massive difference that affects the race – instead, it’s a different EV quirk that hurts the iX in later contests.

The iX has a top speed of 125 miles per hour (201 kilometers per hour), which hurts in the one-mile rolling races. The iX has no trouble putting the X7 in its rearview mirror up until that speed and past the half-mile mark, but the X7 quickly closes that gap and passes the iX once the EV hits its limiter. The EV doesn’t have to hunt for the right gear like the X7.

The iX’s electrified powertrain gave it a considerable advantage in the standard quarter-mile drag race. The EV crossed the finish line in 13.0 seconds, just ahead of the X7’s 13.2-second time. The finally emergency brake test saw the iX edge out the X7 once again even though the EV was a tad heavier than the X7, which is often a disadvantage.

Electric cars can have impressive power figures, but that’s far more than most people want or need. Range and efficiency are the more important factors automakers should focus on because there’s little trouble making fast EVs of all shapes and sizes.