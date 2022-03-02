It's safe to say Stellantis' "Dare Forward 2030" strategic plan presentation is jam-packed with tidbits. We've learned the European side of the automotive conglomerate will abandon combustion engines in passenger cars by 2030. The EV mix in the United States will reach 50 percent in eight years from now. In addition, CEO Carlos Tavares mentioned the muscle car Dodge is working on for 2024 will "make a sound that you cannot imagine."

But we're barely scratching the surface as the result of the merger between FCA and PSA has a busy electric schedule up ahead. Take for example the United States where more than 25 BEVs will be out by 2030. One of them will be Jeep's baby SUV teased yesterday as the first model from the American brand to do away with the combustion engine. It’ll go on sale in 2023, with two additional zero-emission models coming a year later.

Arriving in 2024 will be a "Pure Offroad UV" joined by a "Lifestyle Family SUV." As shown above, the former was actually teased last year during the Stellantis EV day. It'll ride on one of the four dedicated electric vehicle platforms parent company Stellantis is working on. As its name suggests STLA Frame will be used by large pickups and truck-based SUVs with around 500 miles (800 kilometers) of range. To make it happen, these vehicles will feature battery packs varying in capacity from 159 to over 200 kWh.

The big Jeep SUV without a gasoline engine should be mechanically related to the 2024 Ram 1500 as that one too will sit on the STLA Frame architecture. If the adjacent teasers are any indication, it’ll have boxy styling with a tailgate-mounted spare wheel and possibly three-row seating. Four-wheel drive is a given, meaning there will be one electric motor at the front axle and the other driving the rear.

Details about the other electric Jeep SUV coming in 2024 are not available, but logic tells us it will be smaller. Perhaps it will ride on the STLA Large architecture. It'll be good for models that will cover 500 miles (800 kilometers) by using 101- to 118-kWh packs.