The design of many makes and models changes over time. Some are radically different from what came before, while others are iconic and difficult to modify. That challenge hasn't stopped Mercedes from continuously tweaking the G-Class' boxy styling, introducing a thoroughly redesigned one for 2019. The G-Class is about to undergo a mid-cycle refresh, and new spy shots have captured those changes on a test vehicle.

The shots show an AMG G63, and like the rest of the G-Class lineup, the updates are small, at least on the outside. The SUV is wearing camouflage, hiding the likely changes coming to the front and rear fascias. We expect Mercedes to massage the bumpers' styling, though we don't believe there will be any significant changes. The automaker could tweak the taillights or their graphics, but don't expect many changes beyond that.

Gallery: Mercedes-AMG G63 Spy Shots

14 Photos

There could be a bigger revamp inside the SUV. Spy shots haven't revealed what it would look like, but the current-generation G-Class is a bit behind the rest of the Mercedes lineup with its interior. Our spy photographers have told us that Mercedes is covering up the interior, which could indicate some changes.

The updated G63, and the rest of the G-Class lineup, will get the latest MBUX infotainment system, though Mercedes could go further by adding the large infotainment touchscreen it introduced in other models like the C-Class and S-Class. It will be a significant interior update for a mid-cycle refresh if Mercedes is going that far.

The G63's twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 makes 577 horsepower (430 kilowatts) and 627 pound-feet (850 Newton-meters) of torque today, but the updated one could make more. The test vehicle lacks any stickers denoting a hybrid powertrain under the hood, but electrification is big right now in Mercedes, and leaving the mighty G-Class without it seems like a miss. However, that doesn't mean Mercedes won't install its 48-volt mild-hybrid system for more power and better efficiency.

The G-Class had a record sales year in 2021, so it's not like Mercedes is pressed to replace the current-generation SUV. The automaker hasn't announced when it'd introduce the redesigned model, but we would expect it to arrive for the 2023 model year at the soonest.