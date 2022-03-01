Russia's invasion of Ukraine has injected plenty of uncertainty into the oil market. Brent and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude prices sailed past the $100 mark on March 1, reaching highs not seen in nearly eight years. By noon Eastern Standard Time, Brent futures were up 9 percent to $106.77 and WTI climbed 10.3 percent to $105.61, according to Reuters.

The sharp increase comes with word that members of the International Energy Agency (IEA) opened oil reserves to help settle the market. 60 million barrels were released, though as Reuters points out, that is equal to less than one day of global consumption. At this time, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-OPEC countries (known collectively as OPEC+) show no sign of increasing production. A monthly meeting of the group is scheduled for March 2.

Thus far, sanctions against Russia haven't specifically targeted oil exports. However, it could become a moot point as companies like BP and Shell cut ties with Russian operations. Shipping the oil is also increasingly difficult – Britain has closed its shipping ports to vessels with Russian connections – and financial sanctions raise issues with payments.

What does this mean for fuel prices? In the United States, the latest information available from the US Energy Information Administration shows the average price for regular-grade gasoline is $3.60 as of February 28. That's an increase of nearly 8 cents from the previous week and almost $1.00 more than this time last year. A quick search through Gas Buddy shows gasoline prices in most major cities fall around this average, save for California where regular gas is already above $4.00 per gallon.

Diesel fuel prices are also above $4.00 per gallon, but that's an average across the US. The threshold was crossed on February 14 when the price hit $4.01, and costs continue to rise. As of February 28, on-highway diesel fuel was $4.10 per gallon, up 5 cents from the previous week. Compared to February 2021, it's an increase of just over $1.00. As with gasoline, the highest prices are found in California with diesel exceeding $5.00 per gallon in some areas.