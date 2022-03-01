Ram will launch its all-electric pickup in 2024. However, the brand will need to design it before that happens, and the latest teasers show how that is changing. The new images reveal a truck that looks different from what we’ve seen before, but those earlier teasers were for the concept. The new images show the Ram 1500 BEV’s evolution from those earlier designs, and it looks promising.

The new teasers don’t reveal much, with the good bits still hidden from view. However, the images reveal part of the truck’s lighting signature. At the front, the daytime running lights are split into two, bookending the illuminated RAM nameplate in the center of the grille. There’s similar styling at the rear, with the taillights extending into the tailgate and flanking another illuminated RAM badge.

Gallery: New Ram 1500 BEV Teasers

2 Photos

The all-electric Ram 1500 BEV looks like a truck with chunky fenders, a bulging hood, and a raked windshield. It’s too early to tell how the Ram will stack up to the F-150 Lightning and Silverado EV regarding its styling. Ford leaned toward a more traditional truck design while the Chevy Silverado EV does its best not to look like a GMC Hummer EV. There’s also the futuristic-looking Tesla Cybertruck. Ram won’t begin 1500 BEV production until 2024 – and a lot can change with the design before then.

Ram is also seeking input for the truck’s design. The company plans to host several events with truck owners to see what they from an electric pickup, and that feedback could have real consequences on the production version, which we might not begin to see until sometime next year.

Specific details about the truck remain elusive. However, we expect Ram to put the 1500 BEV on the STLA Frame platform, which Stellantis will use to underpin several models, including fullsize SUVs and commercial vehicles. The dedicated electric architecture should give the truck 500 miles (805 kilometers) of range. The scalable platform will accommodate battery packs with capacities ranging from 159-kilowatt-hours to more than 200 kWh.

Ram isn’t too far behind its competitors in releasing an electric pickup truck. Chevy just announced the Silverado EV earlier this year, which will arrive for the 2024 model year. Ram is but one brand in Stellantis’ massive portfolio, but the conglomerate has big plans to electrify most of its models in its expansive lineup. That includes a new electric Jeep that launches in early 2023, which Stellantis presented alongside the Ram teasers at its Dare Forward 2030 strategy presentation.