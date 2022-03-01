We spied a sportier version of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 for the first time in September last year, when prototypes of the model were seen lapping the Nurburgring. The performance zero-emissions machine is now returning in a fresh new batch of spy shots, showing us a nearly production-ready trial car with a funky camouflage.

Obviously, nothing here fully confirms this is indeed the Ioniq 5 N, though there are a few signs that make us think that way. First, beefier low-profile tires are mounted on black five twin-spoke wheels. We could be wrong, but the brakes also appear to be slightly larger than on the standard model.

Next, the ride height. This prototype sits lower to the ground and in combination with the larger wheels, it has a significantly sportier stance. Last but not least, there’s a “Never just drive” label on the camouflage. Also, the disguise mimics a checkered flag under some angles and there are small fender flares attached to the wheel arches, which hide the actual size of the wheels.

We can’t tell for now but the camouflage could be hiding additional visual enhancements, such as more aggressive bumpers and an additional diffuser at the back. More importantly, however, the electric powertrain of the Ioniq 5 N is likely getting a big boost compared to the variants that are currently available.

Different sources suggest the performance EV could adopt the most powerful powertrain option of the Kia EV6 sister model, which has 576 horsepower (430 kilowatts) on tap in the GT trim. Bear in mind the platform of the two cars is allegedly capable of handling up to 600 hp (447 kW), so a few more ponies could be squeezed to set the Hyundai apart from its Kia sibling.

The South Korean company hasn’t said whether an N version of the Ioniq 5 is under development and this could mean the performance electric vehicle could get a different suffix.